Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 5,096 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 351,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,096 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $54,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THG. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

THG opened at $152.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.35. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.66 and a 1-year high of $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total transaction of $992,669.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,782,214.76. This trade represents a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,100 shares of company stock worth $1,951,223. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.88.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

