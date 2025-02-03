Bowhead Specialty (BOW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.

BOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bowhead Specialty from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bowhead Specialty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

