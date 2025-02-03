Bowhead Specialty (BOW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter.
Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $116.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. On average, analysts expect Bowhead Specialty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance
Shares of Bowhead Specialty stock opened at $32.42 on Monday. Bowhead Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $37.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Bowhead Specialty Company Profile
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.
