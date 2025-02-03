Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Receives $39.70 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Bowman Consulting Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $25.43 on Wednesday. Bowman Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $445.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $65,436.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,092.80. This trade represents a 10.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

