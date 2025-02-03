bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in January

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

bpost NV/SA Price Performance

Shares of BPOSY stock remained flat at $1.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. bpost NV/SA has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $393 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Get bpost NV/SA alerts:

bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. bpost NV/SA had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 9.66%.

bpost NV/SA Company Profile

bpost NV/SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services to individuals, businesses, and public institutions in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Belgium, E-Logistics Eurasia, and E-Logistics North America segments. The company offers collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, periodicals, and parcels, as well as banking and financial products, e-commerce logistics, express delivery, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bpost NV/SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bpost NV/SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.