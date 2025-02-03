Brentview Investment Management LLC Takes $2.86 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,430 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.16, for a total value of $1,703,818.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,839.40. This trade represents a 30.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,864 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.04, for a total value of $3,434,178.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,263,244.80. This trade represents a 27.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of PH opened at $707.91 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $463.16 and a 1 year high of $718.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $666.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $630.03. The stock has a market cap of $91.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.34% and a net margin of 15.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 26.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $775.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $665.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $765.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $725.06.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

