Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share and revenue of $328.79 million for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BRX opened at $26.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $20.80 and a 1-year high of $30.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.50 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Insider Transactions at Brixmor Property Group

In related news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 25,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $738,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 315,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,218.16. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Earnings History for Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

