Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at UBS Group

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $246.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.17.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $238.25. 112,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $188.30 and a 1-year high of $241.45.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.24. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 15,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.32, for a total value of $3,618,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,466.72. This represents a 56.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $880,837.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,308,431.76. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,532 shares of company stock valued at $12,264,846. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,784,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 39.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.