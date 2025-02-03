Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $81.67

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 139.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the third quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $85.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.38%.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

