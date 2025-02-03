Brokerages Set Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Target Price at $81.67

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.67.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIMO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Monday, December 23rd.
Shares of NASDAQ SIMO opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.54 and its 200-day moving average is $57.97. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $48.81 and a 1 year high of $85.87.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.38%.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
