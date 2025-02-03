Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Up 13.8% in January

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the December 31st total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Burberry Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BURBY stock opened at $14.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $17.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BURBY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Burberry Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

