Burford Brothers Inc. Has $641,000 Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Burford Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in Public Storage by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Public Storage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA stock opened at $298.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $309.06 and a 200-day moving average of $325.74. Public Storage has a one year low of $256.31 and a one year high of $369.99. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $358.00 to $344.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total value of $143,095.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. This represents a 15.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

