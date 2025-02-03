Burford Brothers Inc. Purchases 637 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Burford Brothers Inc. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $420,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,988 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,862.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,756,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $225,777,000 after buying an additional 7,494,224 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,923,948 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,336,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 4,762,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $138,639,000 after acquiring an additional 278,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,072,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,561,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $32.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.44.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

