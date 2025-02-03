Burford Brothers Inc. Sells 7,101 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Burford Brothers Inc. reduced its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,101 shares during the quarter. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCIA Inc bought a new stake in Ambev during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Riversedge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ambev from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.45.

Ambev Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ABEV opened at $1.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.17. The company has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Ambev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Ambev Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

