Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 5,639.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298,400 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $10,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 113,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,350,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 87.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 51,034 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $903,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CZR opened at $36.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $45.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.76.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

