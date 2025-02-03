Calton & Associates Inc. Has $501,000 Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 490,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,471,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE JNJ opened at $152.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $147.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.22 per share, for a total transaction of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

