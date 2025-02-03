Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) traded down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $88.69 and last traded at $88.80. 203,907 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 622,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Camtek from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.44.

Camtek Trading Down 5.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camtek

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 23,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

