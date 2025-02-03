Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$39.23 and last traded at C$39.41, with a volume of 80350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.51.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.50 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$54.50 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$61.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.44, a P/E/G ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.53.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust, or CAPREIT, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of multiunit residential rental properties located near major urban centers across Canada. The company’s real estate portfolio is mainly composed of apartments and townhouses situated near public amenities.

