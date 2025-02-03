CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Up 35.2% in January

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.
CanSino Biologics Price Performance
Shares of CanSino Biologics stock remained flat at C$3.37 during mid-day trading on Friday. CanSino Biologics has a 1 year low of C$1.86 and a 1 year high of C$4.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.20.
About CanSino Biologics
