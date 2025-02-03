Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Sold by Holistic Planning LLC

Holistic Planning LLC reduced its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Holistic Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Holistic Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 503.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $36.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $37.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.79.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

