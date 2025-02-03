Capital Insight Partners LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,456 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $979.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $691.50 and a 52-week high of $1,008.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $954.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $907.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

COST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,065.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Costco Wholesale

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.