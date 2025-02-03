Capital Insight Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 34.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 7,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 0.8 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $197.15 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total value of $82,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. The trade was a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

