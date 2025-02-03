Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 20.0% in January

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Capitec Bank Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Capitec Bank stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.12. 1,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,600. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.93 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70. Capitec Bank has a 1 year low of $50.97 and a 1 year high of $96.73.

About Capitec Bank

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

