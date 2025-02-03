Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

CRNCY remained flat at $7.81 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Capricorn Energy

Capricorn Energy PLC, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas worldwide. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in Mexico and Egypt. The company was formerly known as Cairn Energy PLC and changed its name to Capricorn Energy PLC in December 2021.

