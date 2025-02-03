Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
CRNCY remained flat at $7.81 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. Capricorn Energy has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
About Capricorn Energy
