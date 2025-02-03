Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Capricorn Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:CRNLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the December 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,650.0 days.

OTCMKTS CRNLF opened at C$4.60 on Monday. Capricorn Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.90 and a 1-year high of C$4.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.09.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the evaluation, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; and the Mt Gibson Gold Project located in the Murchison region of Western Australia.

