Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,130 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 37.8% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 15,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. This trade represents a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Melius lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $243.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.24.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HLT opened at $256.24 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $259.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $249.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

