Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,453 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $167.04 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $166.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.86.

Get Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.