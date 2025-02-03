Caprock Group LLC Acquires 1,453 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $167.04 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.19 and a 12-month high of $170.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $148.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.66.
KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.
