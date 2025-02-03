Caprock Group LLC Acquires 7,874 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,874 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,259 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,823,000 after buying an additional 403,542 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,782,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,782,000 after buying an additional 1,858,502 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,967,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,626,000 after acquiring an additional 160,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,446,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,402,000 after acquiring an additional 123,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.55. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a 200 day moving average of $38.56.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

