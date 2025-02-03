Caprock Group LLC Buys 349 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $639,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $5,934,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 337,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 28,129 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 456.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 60,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,693 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $31,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,704,740.96. This trade represents a 72.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,426,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $556,976. The trade was a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,622 shares of company stock valued at $43,994,559. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $105.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.22. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $96.09 and a one year high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.