Caprock Group LLC Buys 3,600 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 112.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in AstraZeneca by 38,185.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,459 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on AZN. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AZN opened at $70.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $219.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.08 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.