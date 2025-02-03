Caprock Group LLC Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,415 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Penney Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $586,000. Legacy Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 39,324 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,257,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $223.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LNG. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.25.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

