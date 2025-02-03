Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

Carlyle Secured Lending stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $939.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.57. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $18.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.92 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 40.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,597.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 307,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,200,000 after purchasing an additional 289,456 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 178,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 127,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

