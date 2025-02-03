CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 660,900 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the December 31st total of 546,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarParts.com

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 675,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 399,901 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of CarParts.com by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,233,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 867,140 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in CarParts.com by 26.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 426,441 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 89,645 shares during the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarParts.com by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in CarParts.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRTS. StockNews.com raised shares of CarParts.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CarParts.com from $0.90 to $0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

CarParts.com Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ PRTS traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.17. 413,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,073. CarParts.com has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.96.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories.

Further Reading

