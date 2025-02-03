Casino Stocks Worth Watching – February 03rd

DraftKings, Flutter Entertainment, Wynn Resorts, MGM Resorts International, and PENN Entertainment are the five Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate casinos or are involved in the gaming industry. These stocks can be influenced by factors such as consumer spending, tourism trends, and regulatory changes impacting the gambling industry. Investors may choose to buy casino stocks as a way to potentially profit from the financial performance and growth of these companies. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $41.77. 2,738,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,080. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

NYSE FLUT traded down $3.41 on Monday, reaching $263.56. 377,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,956. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.07. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $284.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

NASDAQ WYNN traded down $2.83 on Monday, reaching $84.02. 1,091,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,302,271. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $71.63 and a fifty-two week high of $110.38.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE MGM traded down $0.41 on Monday, reaching $34.07. 2,012,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,595,001. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.27. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PENN Entertainment (PENN)

PENN Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $20.32. 982,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,412,413. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40. PENN Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

