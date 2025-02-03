Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 42 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,454 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 0.7% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,958 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after buying an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 48,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.60, for a total value of $43,362,265.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,212.40. This trade represents a 99.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.71, for a total value of $604,481.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,516 shares of company stock valued at $92,377,637 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $976.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $904.67 and its 200-day moving average is $778.61. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $999.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.