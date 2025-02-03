Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys 34 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 77.1% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 62 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 94.4% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $521.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $506.40 and its 200 day moving average is $504.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.69 and a 52 week high of $533.29. The stock has a market cap of $161.80 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $536.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $585.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.54.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

