Catalina Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,883 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 538.4% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total value of $1,974,915.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LOW shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $291.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of LOW stock opened at $259.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.