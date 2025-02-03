Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 24 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $601.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $630.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $633.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $557.29 and a 12-month high of $714.78.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,337.92. This trade represents a 36.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total transaction of $2,938,012.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This trade represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 293,014 shares of company stock valued at $188,992,187 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $765.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $726.53.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

