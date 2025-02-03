Catalina Capital Group LLC Sells 691 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Catalina Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,656,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,584,515,000 after acquiring an additional 177,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,797,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $787,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,170,271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,513,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,243,843 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,597,337,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD stock opened at $115.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average is $141.24. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.80 and a 12 month high of $227.30.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $220.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.77.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

