Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.36 and last traded at $209.18, with a volume of 1780143 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $193.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.36.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.72 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.18.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 11.6% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

