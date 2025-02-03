CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,587,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,435,000 after buying an additional 3,498,244 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $175,978,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,645,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,320,000 after purchasing an additional 993,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,433,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,204,000 after purchasing an additional 692,697 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $924,223,000 after purchasing an additional 277,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $144.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.75 and a 12-month high of $147.10. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of research analysts have commented on CBRE shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on CBRE Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CBRE Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.56.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

