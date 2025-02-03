CCG Wealth Management LLC Has $880,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. New Millennium Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average is $62.77. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.14 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

