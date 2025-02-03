CCG Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,346 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

CCG Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 154,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 7.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.07 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.51.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

