CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Purchased by China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.

China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in CDW by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW opened at $199.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.01. CDW Co. has a one year low of $168.43 and a one year high of $263.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $229.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.33.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

