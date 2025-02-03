CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 529.3% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellanova by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Kellanova by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 26.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock opened at $81.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.37. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $78.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellanova will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on K shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.21, for a total value of $9,305,285.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,222,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,997,354,514.82. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,031,247 shares of company stock valued at $83,724,652 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

