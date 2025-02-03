CENTRAL TRUST Co Boosts Stock Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 133.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,182 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $191,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO opened at $50.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.53 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.36 and a 52-week high of $50.71.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.