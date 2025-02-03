CENTRAL TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 92,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,026 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.