CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.32 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 124.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,597 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Westwind Capital raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 577.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 47,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $553.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.69 and its 200-day moving average is $69.78. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $77.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

