CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $2.98 Million Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $63.86 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.59 and a 1-year high of $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.73 and a 200-day moving average of $63.88.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

