CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 874 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,076 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ithaka Group LLC raised its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the third quarter. Ithaka Group LLC now owns 112,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 17,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,347,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,132,000 after acquiring an additional 358,350 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2,461.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 73,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 70,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,321,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $118.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 194.56, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.48 and its 200 day moving average is $114.40. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.56 and a 52 week high of $141.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $628.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.89 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total transaction of $509,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This represents a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,229 shares in the company, valued at $88,338,485.76. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 553,982 shares of company stock worth $68,954,147. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

