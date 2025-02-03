Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) Short Interest Update

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 560,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Century Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Century Therapeutics by 283.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 45,797 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 257.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 51,664 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Century Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 44,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

IPSC stock opened at $0.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.76. Century Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $5.51.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.47 million. Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.66% and a negative net margin of 4,837.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Century Therapeutics will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of genetically engineered allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. Its lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy, under Phase 1 trials targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Stories

