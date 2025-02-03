CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 731 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Element Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $104.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.33. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The company has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

